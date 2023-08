Jim Jordan is going to need a pardon, and he’ll do what he has to do to get one:

This is what you see in corrupt banana republic countries.

CNN reports that the House Judiciary Committee led by Jim Jordan is expected to open a congressional investigation into Fulton County DA Fani Willis as soon as today after she charged Donald Trump with RICO and other… pic.twitter.com/e4pvcI9HHx

— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 24, 2023