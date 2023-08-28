I asked my surgeon if the hospital (one of the top facilities in the country) modified their ventilation systems in any way. “They only do that in new buildings,” he said. Hmmph.

“(S)cientists who study viral transmission see (a) lesson in the pandemic school closures: Had indoor air been cleaner & safer, they may have been avoidable.(One study found) the incidence of Covid was about 40% lower in schools that improved air quality” https://t.co/WOfA9OLHYI — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) August 27, 2023

