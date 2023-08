8 pm Monday..Idalia is nearing hurricane strength (max sustained winds 70 mph) 20 mi SW of the western tip of Cuba. Idalia is moving N at 8 mph with a faster

north-northeast motion on Tue & Wed. Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane before reaching the Florida coast Wed pic.twitter.com/zFxl3K8wVS

— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) August 29, 2023