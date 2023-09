Mayor of Tachikawa, city in Tokyo got elected because he promised to force US to acknowledge it's military dumping toxic PFAS in rivers which poisoned Tokyo citizens. Getting elected for this single issue, must be a big problem. Good for him being only one brave enough to sue US pic.twitter.com/b71doUUBgx

— Rihito says 我的推特账户已被归还 (@RihitoPhysicist) September 4, 2023