But Joe Biden is old, amirite?

JUST ANNOUNCED: Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys Leader, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. Enrique Tarrio was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and obstructing official proceedings last May. He led a failed plot to forcibly prevent the peaceful transfer of power from…

UPDATED per Judge Kelly: Enrique Tarrio was the ringleader in this conspiracy. Judge said the Sentencing guidelines in Tarrio's case is 324 months to 405 months 27-33 years. Justice Dept. Seeking 33 years.

Thread below.

""There was a very real possibility that we were going to wake up on January 7 in a full-blown constitutional crisis with the federal government in complete chaos," said a federal prosecutor.

Tarrio of Proud Boys tells court, "There's no comparing anybody that was there – including myself – with George Washington or any of the Founding Fathers. We invoked 1776 and the Constitution….That was a perversion." Jan. 6 was "a national embarrassment."

