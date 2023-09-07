BREAKING: Joe Biden is cancelling Trump-era drilling leases for millions of acres in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. pic.twitter.com/JnnIzu1trL
— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) September 6, 2023
One thought on “Yeah, but he’s OLD”
Finally. Finally!
And where do people get this idea Biden is doddery? He rides a bike for exercise fercryinoutloud. At >eighty< or whatever he is. (theRump needs help getting into his golf cart!) Of course, I read news. I don't watch 1000 clips of the same time he tripped over a sandbag.