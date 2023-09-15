The selective prosecution of Hunter Biden

President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been indicted by special counsel David Weiss in connection with a gun he purchased in 2018, the first time in US history the Justice Department has charged the child of a sitting president. https://t.co/KBgED77S8k pic.twitter.com/dHKwoLu7eg
— CNN (@CNN) September 14, 2023
https://t.co/0SSC0s0PKb pic.twitter.com/s9oRk6pnMO
— Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) September 14, 2023
I was a fed'l l prosecutor for 20+ yrs. & did quite a few ATF cases, esp early on. I was also a supervisor for about 5 yrs, so I knew of all cases in our office. Not only have I never seen this statute charged, I never even HEARD of it until recently relative to Hunter Biden. 🙄 https://t.co/3tmyRUKgD5
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) September 14, 2023
You know what really needs an investigation?
The Chinese trademarks Ivanka Trump got in the White House. pic.twitter.com/k3ZMqeEfDp
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) September 13, 2023