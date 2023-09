I don’t really understand why there isn’t more Western aid in this massive tragedy. I mean, the politics are difficult, with two different factions controlling the country. But come on, this is a humanitarian nightmare:

New video shows how it took just seconds for a street in Libya's Derna to turn into a river.

So far, more than 11,000 people are confirmed dead in Derna alone. Thousands more are still missing. pic.twitter.com/WlGvXZs6hG

— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) September 15, 2023