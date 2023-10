Sen. Rand Paul will be hosted next month by True Texas Project, the Tim Dunn-funded group whose leader said they "certainly understand" the motives of the man who murdered 22 people at an El Paso WalMart because he believed in the white supremacist "great replacement theory." pic.twitter.com/MtdF9TKX4a

— Robert Downen (@RobertDownen_) October 15, 2023