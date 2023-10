New: Trump spokesperson statement on federal judge barring him from attacking the Special Counsel and potential trial witnesses — pic.twitter.com/D77pzxDEpk

Okay, maybe this doesn’t violate the narrow terms of the gag order itself, but it doesn’t exactly augur well for future compliance. pic.twitter.com/L2c43pHIZc

— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) October 16, 2023