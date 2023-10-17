Poland turns a corner

From extremism to democracy:
Anne Applebaum: "The fact that a group of three Polish parties, center-left, center-right, managed to win a majority against this kind of autocratic populist language is a really important sign for other parties in Europe." https://t.co/1UGdsg74fb
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 16, 2023
I am 34 y.o. Belarusian living in exile in Poland.
FIRST time in my life I will see a peaceful transition of power. To opposition. After democratic elections. With 73% turnout.
My message to you – value and protect your democracy. You can't even imagine what a miracle you have. pic.twitter.com/WfwxUIUyNQ
— Pavel Slunkin (@PavelSlunkin) October 16, 2023