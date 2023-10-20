Some very itchy co-conspirators right now

It’s almost as if the walls were closing in on Trump and his loyal minions like John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani:

🚨🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Sidney Powell has entered a guilty plea in the Fulton County Election interference case, leaving other co-conspirators in the case running for cover. As per the plea agreement, Powell is facing a substantial penalty. She'll serve a six-year probation period… pic.twitter.com/6fND12Fw7J — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) October 19, 2023

Trump lawyer Ken Chesebro is having a VERY bad day: – Yesterday he rejected a plea deal

– Now his co-defendant Sidney Powell just flipped

– And a judge ruled that Chesebro's legal memos ARE admissible at trial, under the crime/fraud exception to attorney-client privilege — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 19, 2023

Sidney Powell, leader of the Krakens, pleading guilty to crimes in Georgia is very bad news for criminal defendant Donald Trump. Those of us in the reality-based community knew this for years, but for Powell to join and to commit to testifying truthfully, is devastating for Trump https://t.co/erxx8jC0OH — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 19, 2023

The news that a fraudulent elector has pleaded guilty in Michigan today has been overshadowed by Sidney Powell's guilty plea in Georgia, and thus has been largely ignored But the news from Michigan is hugely significant, suggesting that Michigan authorities have mounted a… https://t.co/IgAcR3Jck1 — murray waas (@murraywaas) October 19, 2023

