Under 14th Amendment, Section 3, anyone who gave aid or comfort to the insurrection of 1861 or the insurrection of 2021, is DISQUALIFIED from public office, and that includes Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Is the Speaker's chair still vacant?https://t.co/ld9vxfkJMH

— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 25, 2023