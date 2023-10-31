Gaza, today.

He wasn’t ready to say goodbye yet. pic.twitter.com/BJO5X5xmwI — dunia 🇵🇸 (@missfalasteenia) October 31, 2023

Another head hangs lowly

Child is slowly taken

When the violence causes silence

Who are we mistaken?

But you see, it’s not me

It’s not my family

In your head, in your head, they are fighting

With their tanks and their bombs

And their bombs and their guns

In your head, in your head, they are dying

In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

What’s in your head, in your head?

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie-ie, oh

Do, do, do, do

Do, do, do, do

Do, do, do, do

Do, do, do, do

Another mother’s breaking

Heart is taking over

When the violence causes silence

We must be mistaken

It’s the same old theme

Since nineteen-sixteen

In your head, in your head, they’re still fighting

With their tanks and their bombs

And their bombs and their guns

In your head, in your head, they are dying

In your head, in your head

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie

What’s in your head, in your head?

Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie-ie

