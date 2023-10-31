Zombie

~ susie

Gaza, today.

Another head hangs lowlyChild is slowly takenWhen the violence causes silenceWho are we mistaken?
But you see, it’s not meIt’s not my familyIn your head, in your head, they are fightingWith their tanks and their bombsAnd their bombs and their gunsIn your head, in your head, they are dying
In your head, in your headZombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ieWhat’s in your head, in your head?Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie-ie, oh
Do, do, do, doDo, do, do, doDo, do, do, doDo, do, do, do
Another mother’s breakingHeart is taking overWhen the violence causes silenceWe must be mistaken
It’s the same old themeSince nineteen-sixteenIn your head, in your head, they’re still fightingWith their tanks and their bombsAnd their bombs and their gunsIn your head, in your head, they are dying
In your head, in your headZombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ieWhat’s in your head, in your head?Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie-ie

 

