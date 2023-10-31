Gaza, today.
He wasn’t ready to say goodbye yet. pic.twitter.com/BJO5X5xmwI
— dunia 🇵🇸 (@missfalasteenia) October 31, 2023
Another head hangs lowlyChild is slowly taken When the violence causes silence Who are we mistaken?
But you see, it’s not meIt’s not my family In your head, in your head, they are fighting With their tanks and their bombs And their bombs and their guns In your head, in your head, they are dying
In your head, in your headZombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie What’s in your head, in your head? Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie-ie, oh
Do, do, do, doDo, do, do, do Do, do, do, do Do, do, do, do
Another mother’s breakingHeart is taking over When the violence causes silence We must be mistaken
It’s the same old themeSince nineteen-sixteen In your head, in your head, they’re still fighting With their tanks and their bombs And their bombs and their guns In your head, in your head, they are dying
In your head, in your headZombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie What’s in your head, in your head? Zombie, zombie, zombie-ie-ie-ie