BREAKING in NY civil Trump case: This document could be hugely important to Jack Smith and Fani Willis: it would show that Trump knew, at least as of 1/15/21, that he had not won the election and was returning to his private life & business. https://t.co/RHUbyIhFl0

— Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) November 1, 2023