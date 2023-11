NEW: Uber & Lyft don’t tell drivers the total cost of a ride.

The lack of transparency is intentional — to prevent drivers from organizing for better pay.

But we got our hands on data that reveals Uber is taking as much as 53%.

Drivers are using that data to fight back. pic.twitter.com/vmJeJ0IkdJ

— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) November 15, 2023