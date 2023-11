CBS News' @MacFarlaneNews says there are "warning sirens flashing and blaring about January 19," when the U.S. could face a partial government shutdown.

MacFarlane adds that new GOP Speaker Mike Johnson may be in for a "reckoning" as his legislative "honeymoon period" ends. pic.twitter.com/UpScc75gpE

— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 15, 2023