Let’s talk rape

~ susie

Of course people care about the Israeli women who were raped and tortured by Hamas. It’s that some of us also know that the IDF forces have been raping Palestinian prisoners of both sexes for a long time. It’s not that they’re equivalent (God knows, Hamas was just brutal during their raid), it’s that the stories are used exclusively to dehumanize Palestinians  and insist that Israelis don’t do things like this:

 

 

