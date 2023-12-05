Let’s talk rape

Josh Paul says that when the charity Defence for Children International told the State Dept of the rape of a 13 year old Palestinian boy by Israeli forces, the State Dept investigated & raised the incident with Israel. Next day the Israeli army shut the charity's office down. https://t.co/wGGQRjkE0W — Mohammad Alsaafin (@malsaafin) December 4, 2023

Of course people care about the Israeli women who were raped and tortured by Hamas. It’s that some of us also know that the IDF forces have been raping Palestinian prisoners of both sexes for a long time. It’s not that they’re equivalent (God knows, Hamas was just brutal during their raid), it’s that the stories are used exclusively to dehumanize Palestinians and insist that Israelis don’t do things like this:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal on CNN on condemning Hamas's sexual violence: "I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians." Dana Bash replies, "You don't see Israeli soldiers raping Palestinian women." pic.twitter.com/Lac7QI4bHx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2023

