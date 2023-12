Cause itโ€™s a stupid uneducated fucking bankrupt moron who doesnโ€™t understand economics, climate, the constitution, the judicial system, or basically anything a normal person w/a brain & a 1st grade education would understand I wonโ€™t even go further than that! https://t.co/uzJ6YxclJJ

— RitaE(WokeResisterSister)๐ŸŸฆ๐ŸŒŠ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ (@April5761) December 6, 2023