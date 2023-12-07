This is how the United Arab Emirates welcomes Putin, a war criminal wanted by the ICC, in Dubai during his visit to the country. Putin will attend the UN Climate Change Conference. UAE hasn't signed the ICC founding treaty, meaning they don't face any obligation to arrest Putin. pic.twitter.com/8BZwqEwoC9
— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) December 6, 2023
One thought on “The people you welcome say a lot”
Interesting fact: USA has never ratified its membership in the ICC because it fears some country will bring charges against USA citizens for our many and various violations of international law. Kissinger comes immediately to mind as responsible for the deaths of millions. Bush: torture, kidnapping, imprisonment without charges or trial, etc, etc., Obama: death by drone , and many, many others.
Yet the USA referred charges against Putin.
Core USA foreign policy principle: Hypocrisy