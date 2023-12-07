The people you welcome say a lot

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “The people you welcome say a lot

  1. Interesting fact: USA has never ratified its membership in the ICC because it fears some country will bring charges against USA citizens for our many and various violations of international law. Kissinger comes immediately to mind as responsible for the deaths of millions. Bush: torture, kidnapping, imprisonment without charges or trial, etc, etc., Obama: death by drone , and many, many others.

    Yet the USA referred charges against Putin.

    Core USA foreign policy principle: Hypocrisy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *