The people you welcome say a lot

This is how the United Arab Emirates welcomes Putin, a war criminal wanted by the ICC, in Dubai during his visit to the country. Putin will attend the UN Climate Change Conference. UAE hasn't signed the ICC founding treaty, meaning they don't face any obligation to arrest Putin. pic.twitter.com/8BZwqEwoC9

— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) December 6, 2023