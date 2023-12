Eric Alterman is one of my favorite thinkers, and always digs deeper than most:

The problem at Penn is not widespread antisemitism. It is Jewish billionaires demanding the right to censor what is taught and who is allowed to speak there. It began with the arts festival and is continuing today and will likely inspire real antisemitismhttps://t.co/MPeSrDP0yD

— Eric Alterman, blue check (@Eric_Alterman) December 10, 2023