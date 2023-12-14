They will pay

BREAKING: The House votes 221 to 212 to formalize the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Biden. https://t.co/LQWCfdxwsP

This is what NYT's @lukebroadwater buries in ¶22 of his story doing PR for a GOP assault on democracy.

Luke has yet to report on Scott Brady's deposition, or on Chuck Grassley's revelation that TRUMP–not Biden–shut down an investigation into Burisma. https://t.co/WaogJfgJZo pic.twitter.com/AQH0I8Lh8c

— emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 13, 2023