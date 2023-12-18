Lemme ‘splain something, lady

Conservatives sure do love to whine. This was from a lady whose nephew did not get admitted to any Ivies, despite perfect scores, etc. and said ON TWITTER “we all know why.” Twitter responded, and she has since made her post private:

Here’s a handy chart. I’m sure your nephew can do math. pic.twitter.com/QD2LX3Lj0l — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 17, 2023

Also, he must have applied for early admission otherwise he wouldn’t know by now and early admission is always tougher. They only take most exemplary students so they have enough seats to build out their class. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 17, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

