NEW: In 2000, Clarence Thomas was deep in debt.

He met w/ a GOP Congressman & complained about his salary.

The GOP started to fear he’d leave the court.

In the years that followed, billionaires lavished him w/ secret gifts.https://t.co/uLSfv8rmnp pic.twitter.com/d44z1OwxV7

— Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) December 18, 2023