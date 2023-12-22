Open thread Friday December 22, 2023December 17, 2023 ~ susie Tell me about your best holiday memories. I can use some inspiration! Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading... Published by susie View all posts by susie
2 thoughts on “Open thread Friday”
Singing carols with my mother in the car on the way to gramma’s house to celebrate xmas with all the aunts and uncles and cousins. We learned all the verses (it was a long drive). Her favorite: “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.” My favorite (later): “Silent Night” Manheim Steamroller. I heard it in live concert sometime around Dec, 1990 in Denver. It absolutely blew my mind.
Thanks for reminding me to remember simpler and happier Xmas times.
I had a friend named Mark who I learned to play guitar with. My family had its holiday meals at noon, and Mark’s family had theirs at six. It was five years of him being at our meal and me being at his before our parents figured out that we were both eating two big meals each holiday…