Photo by Serena Repice Lentini on Unsplash

This is the only real Christmas Eve ritual I have these days, listening to “Striking.”

It’s a magnificent original musical by a band called Groovelily, about a cranky New Yorker and Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Match Girl.” When I first heard it on the local alternative radio station, I had it on in the background and became slowly transfixed.

If you click on the link, you can stream the entire thing. I hope you like it as much as I do.

