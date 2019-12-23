One thought on “Sealed with a kiss, no doubt

  1. John Bolton should be put into an insane asylum the warmongering lunatic.

    Peace on Earth

    When you threaten somebody’s very existence they normally react negatively.
    The more threatening one becomes the more radical and aggressive they become.

    Good Will Towards Men

    Both North Korea and Iran are capable of doing serious military and economic damage if they are attacked.

    War is Over
    If You Want It

