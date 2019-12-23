Sealed with a kiss, no doubt December 23, 2019December 22, 2019 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares From his BFF: Pyongyang has promised a “Christmas gift.” https://t.co/ujnUCI2tKD— Slate (@Slate) December 23, 2019 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Sealed with a kiss, no doubt”
John Bolton should be put into an insane asylum the warmongering lunatic.
Peace on Earth
When you threaten somebody’s very existence they normally react negatively.
The more threatening one becomes the more radical and aggressive they become.
Good Will Towards Men
Both North Korea and Iran are capable of doing serious military and economic damage if they are attacked.
War is Over
If You Want It