Australian fires… January 2, 2020January 2, 2020 ~ Boohunney ShareTweetPin0shares Why The #MorrisonFires In Australia Are So Bad.#ClimateChange Has Caused Record-breaking temperatures, extended drought and strong winds to converge to create disastrous fire conditions. 1300 homes destroyed , 17 Deaths , https://t.co/HVFyHDe5XX#auspol #Scomomustgo— Au Purrr , The ResistaCat (@ricklevy67) January 1, 2020 saw this on facebook but here’s a map of the fires in australia as of now, and then for scale australia projected onto europe and the uk. most of our country is in drought and has been on fire for months, but it hasn’t got barely as much attention as the notre dame. this is wrong pic.twitter.com/Vp2zkvYa5f— kate (@akuatzu) December 25, 2019 Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney