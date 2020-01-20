Potholes ahead

Share

I’m reading “Running Against The Devil,” the book just released by never-Trumper GOP operative Rick Wilson, and it was pretty informative. (Unlike a lot of my friends, I’m not as suspicious of Wilson because I worked as an operative, too, and I can tell shit from Shinola.) Here’s the punchline: The vast majority of the gettable votes — that is, persuadable voters who aren’t part of the Democratic base) are older moderates. Those are the extra votes we need to kick Trump’s ass, and Wilson warns us not to scare them off. We need them if we want to destroy the Republican party, and that’s what Wilson wants, too.

This is the time to hit Trump on his corruption, and on how bad working people are doing. It’s the time to hit him on destroying Obamacare, and on his plans to destroy Social Security. Stick to the issues everyone already agrees on. (Wilson thinks Warren is the best candidate to carry this message.)

I’m no happier about Joe Biden than you are, but I am happy that he leads Trump so consistently — and if he’s the nominee, so be it. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

It’s also time to remember: Even if we win control of the Senate, many of our wish-list policies won’t come to pass. They still have to get support from conservative Dems like Joe Manchin, and Joe’s about as good as we’re gonna get in West Virginia. (Let me remind you that Justice Dems and Bernie-endorsed candidates haven’t flipped one red seat. Moderate Dems have.)

The Democratic party is a hell of a lot more progressive now that even when Obama was in office, so we will see progress. We will work together, we will bend the arc toward justice. But destroying the GOP is the necessary first step.