President for the rich January 20, 2020January 19, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares I can’t wait until we have one candidate and can kick into high gear against this creep: Big opening for Democrats here:"Savings for the top six US banks from Trump’s signature tax overhaul accelerated last year, now topping $32 billion as the lenders curbed new borrowing, PARED JOBS AND RAMPED UP PAYMENTS TO SHAREHOLDERS."https://t.co/gE0kObMZnT— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 19, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “President for the rich”
According to the “smart operatives” in the Democratic Party “electability” should be the only concern of Democratic voters.
Who can beat Trump?
Establishment Democrats have chosen the flip-flopping, warmonger Joe Biden.
Their second choice is Pete Buttigieg.
Those who lean Progressive (52% of the party) are split between Warren and Bernie.
Any Democratic nominee can beat Trump if Democratic voters show up at the polls in large numbers in November.
So the electability issue is a strawman.
If the choice is between Trump and anyone else, then anyone else will win.
Regardless of what the movers and shakers in the Democratic Party claim.