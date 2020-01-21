Oh boy!

~ susie
This is getting good…

Published by susie

One thought on “Oh boy!

  1. The American people want to hear from witnesses in Trumps Senate trial by 57% to 39%.

    Democrats want to hear from at least warmonger John Bolton and Lev Parnas.

    Republicans want to hear from Hunter, the whistleblower, and Schiff.

    So let’s hear from witnesses and let the chips fall where they may.

    Corruption is corruption and nobody is above the law including Moscow Mitch.

