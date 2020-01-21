Oh boy! January 21, 2020January 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash This is getting good… Lev Parnas’ attorney Joseph Bondy filed a motion calling for Attorney General Bill Barr’s recusal and the appointment of a special prosecutor outside @TheJusticeDept for his client’s case. pic.twitter.com/s33qczUcHf— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 20, 2020 Sure enough, Joseph Bondy just asked Barr to recuse. https://t.co/RnzdoWVfoqBut the letter is not entirely candid. He's right though. Barr should recuse!— emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 20, 2020 Just in: Parnas attorney @josephabondy has claimed in a new filing that prosecutors have “refused to meet with Mr. Parnas and to receive his information regarding” Trump, Giuliani, others. Could explain Parnas’ recent decision to go public. H/t @TomerElk https://t.co/VN5Ze8nN4D pic.twitter.com/TgvOUqKZ63— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 20, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Oh boy!”
The American people want to hear from witnesses in Trumps Senate trial by 57% to 39%.
Democrats want to hear from at least warmonger John Bolton and Lev Parnas.
Republicans want to hear from Hunter, the whistleblower, and Schiff.
So let’s hear from witnesses and let the chips fall where they may.
Corruption is corruption and nobody is above the law including Moscow Mitch.