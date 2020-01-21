Stacking the deck January 21, 2020January 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares JUST IN: Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell proposes impeachment trial rules with no guarantee that witnesses will be called to testify pic.twitter.com/3j9wblV74K— Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2020 BIG change from the Clinton Rules: Info and testimony collected by the House is NOT AUTOMATICALLY evidence in the Senate. There would have to be a motion to admit this evidence AFTER a vote on the question of subpoenaing additional witnesses and info. https://t.co/LuQaLhes3C— Ross Garber (@rossgarber) January 20, 2020 Key differences between Trump and Clinton trial rules: 1) Each side has up to 24 hours for arguments but has to squeeze them into two days.2) The Senate will not automatically accept the House record but will vote on it.3) White House can move to dismiss from the start.— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 20, 2020 No live witnesses during the Clinton impeachment because Senators didn’t want sex openly discussed during the trial. That is not an issue with live witnesses in this impeachment. No reason Bolton, Mulvaney, et al could not be live witnesses on Senate Floor. Still no rules!— John Dean (@JohnWDean) January 20, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Stacking the deck”
It’s laughable to hear all of the anti-government Republicans calling for ‘more’ government to protect Trump from being convicted for his criminal behavior.
Where’s the “due process” they ask?
Why isn’t Trump being allowed to face his “accusers” the whistleblowers?
It’s all about process for these clowns.
These anti-government types couldn’t care less about guilt or innocence any more.
Or what the Constitution says about impeachment in the House and conviction in the Senate.
And Moscow Mitch is the leader of the cover-up and whitewash.
Putin calls what Moscow Mitch is up to”show trials.”