Stacking the deck

One thought on “Stacking the deck

  1. It’s laughable to hear all of the anti-government Republicans calling for ‘more’ government to protect Trump from being convicted for his criminal behavior.

    Where’s the “due process” they ask?
    Why isn’t Trump being allowed to face his “accusers” the whistleblowers?

    It’s all about process for these clowns.

    These anti-government types couldn’t care less about guilt or innocence any more.
    Or what the Constitution says about impeachment in the House and conviction in the Senate.

    And Moscow Mitch is the leader of the cover-up and whitewash.
    Putin calls what Moscow Mitch is up to”show trials.”

