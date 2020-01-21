Only the best people, Part 829

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Only the best people, Part 829

  1. “Why are they doing this to me,” Trump asked in a whinny voice, of his millionaire homeboys over the holidays at Mar a Lago?

    Trumps stupidity knows no bounds.

    And neither does the Capitalist apologist and Establishment mouthpiece economist Paul Krugman.

    In 2008 Joe Biden proposed raising the retirement age for Social Security to 70 while running for president.

    In 2010 Joe Biden happily lobbied for the $112 billion payroll-tax holiday proposed by Obama which cost the Social Security System billions.

    In May 2018 Joe Biden proposed means testing for Social Security.

    Krugman is the liar, not Bernie.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *