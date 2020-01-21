Only the best people, Part 829 January 21, 2020January 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Andrew Peek, the senior director for European and Russian Affairs at the National Security Council, is now on administrative leave, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN https://t.co/q6saF6rKQR— CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2020 Rumor inside NSC is that Peek ‘had relations with Russian hookers and could not locate his government cell phone,’ insider source tells me. https://t.co/kOpYcOCSlu— Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) January 20, 2020 Fiona Hill's successor was placed on leave over national security issues & escorted off the WH grounds on Friday. Peek advised Trump on Russia & Europe issues. https://t.co/f06SPd1bPZ— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 20, 2020 I don't know what Andrew Peek did, and the rumors are unverified so I'm not repeating them. But for someone that senior to get escorted off the grounds and have his Davos flight tix torn up means it wasn't some misplaced paperwork. It was something "yikes" level bad.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 20, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Only the best people, Part 829”
“Why are they doing this to me,” Trump asked in a whinny voice, of his millionaire homeboys over the holidays at Mar a Lago?
Trumps stupidity knows no bounds.
And neither does the Capitalist apologist and Establishment mouthpiece economist Paul Krugman.
In 2008 Joe Biden proposed raising the retirement age for Social Security to 70 while running for president.
In 2010 Joe Biden happily lobbied for the $112 billion payroll-tax holiday proposed by Obama which cost the Social Security System billions.
In May 2018 Joe Biden proposed means testing for Social Security.
Krugman is the liar, not Bernie.