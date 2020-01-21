Speaking of Bill Barr January 21, 2020January 20, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Tell me again about how you won’t vote for the Democratic nominee? New emails show the Justice Department is helping Big Oil fight climate lawsuits. https://t.co/aUzwhAxodN— grist (@grist) January 20, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Speaking of Bill Barr”
AG Bill Barr isn’t a big fan of Trumps, but he is a big fan of a Unitary President.
Federalist Society lawyers like Barr, will defend Trump to the last man and woman not because they think that what he did was justifiable, but because these Federalist maniacs believe in their black, little hearts that, as Richard Nixon said long ago, “If the President does it it’s legal.”
Anybody who believes in the Unitary Presidency Theory believes that a president, any president, can take any action that they would care to take and no one has the Constitutional right to question that action. Not even Congress.
These Federalist asshats truly believe in an authoritarian president and they have given Trump permission to act as one and he has.
The Federalists and the Evangelical Christians present a tangible danger to this country.