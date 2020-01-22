‘I want you to do me a favor, though.’ January 22, 2020January 21, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Clearly, MBS did this for Trump: The Guardian's @skirchy reports that Amazon and WaPo owner Jeff Bezos was hacked with spyware from MBS's own WhatsApp account: https://t.co/QmnauzKNAQ— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) January 21, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
Trumps best pals are murderers and thieves.
Which is true for any crime boss.
The lights went out in Paris on Tuesday night.
As the strike in France continues it was the turn of the electrical workers union to turn off the power and let Parisians sit in the dark for two hours on Tuesday night.
Right wing, Capitalist Macron, President of France, wants to change France’s retirement system and bring it more into line with the US retirement system (Social Security) by raising the retirement eligibility age and cutting benefits.
Philippe Martinez, leader of the General Confederation of Workers Union and the face of the current strike, said that reactionary, right wing President Macron “has a vision that’s very Anglo-Saxon.
His model is British, or American, a really different vision, very individualist. You must make do on your own.
This (strike) is about a government that wants to ‘radically’ transform the history of France.”
So the strike continues.