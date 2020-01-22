As expected. not one Republican deviated from Mitch McConnell’s votes yesterday. So much for their “principled” consideration.
One thought on “Trump on trial”
Moscow Mitch did his best yesterday to keep his Republican caucus together by using frequent breaks, trying to “stack” Schumer’s amendments, and eventually caving into Republican demands.
In order to save face on the first day of his very good friend Donald J. Trumps criminal trial, Moscow Mitch used some “arm twisting” to get all 53 Republican Senators to vote his way on every vote.
But it cost Moscow Mitch dearly, because 15 Republican Senators broke with him behind closed doors and demanded that he lengthen the trial and allow additional evidence to be brought into the proceedings.
The 15 also told Moscow Mitch, and in no uncertain terms, that they would be voting to hear from additional witnesses later in Trumps criminal trial if that’s what the American people wanted. (Call your Senators.)
Game over Moscow Mitch and it’s too bad about your luck.
But when you do business with criminals eventually bad shit happens to you.
And good shit happens to the people.