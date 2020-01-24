As Doctor Phil would say January 24, 2020January 23, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares When you have nothing to hide, you hide nothing! BREAKING at CNN: Trump is saying he'll block new evidence via executive privilege; McConnell—who promised to abide by Trump's wishes—is now telling GOP senators to vote down witnesses or documents because it'd take too long to fight Trump: the same position the GOP hit Dems for.— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 23, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie