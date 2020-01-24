Our Saudi friends January 24, 2020January 23, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Regime Critic Says Saudis Tried to Kidnap Him on U.S. Soil https://t.co/0p1i7FimaV via @thedailybeast— Jack (@Jackhammer72) January 24, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Our Saudi friends”
Netanyahu made a pact with the devil which Trump has become a part of.
The murderer bin Salman and the war criminal Netanyahu joined forces in common cause against Iran and Trump has no choice but to follow along because he’s to weak to do otherwise.