What an interesting development January 24, 2020January 23, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Fascinating new development here.If the White House holding up the aid to Ukraine was illegal (as GAO says it was), evidence of those actions can't be hidden from Congress and the public by claims of privilege… https://t.co/S4JHLnIMox— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) January 23, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “What an interesting development”
Like Trump said at Davos, We have all the information,” and they, the Dems, got nothing.
He later added that if the Democrats want any of that info they should sue him.
We’ll all be buried and laying in our graves before the Federalist judges that Trumps appointed get around to releasing any information that Trump has under lock and key.
It’s been almost 70 years and most of the information relevant to the Kennedy assassination is still “Top Secret.”