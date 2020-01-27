Ben Carson does his job January 27, 2020January 26, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares It’s the quiet ones that you have to watch. While the nation has its attention on impeachment, @SecretaryCarson is busy trying to render the Fair Housing Act null and void. It’s @HUDgov’s view that we’ve made enough racial progress and don’t need it. Okay. https://t.co/2K7cjFcdoa— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 25, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Ben Carson does his job”
Anyone** who continues to support Trump and carry out his destructive policies is morally bankrupt just like Ben Carson.
To believe that our Constitution prescribes that there be a Unitary Executive answerable to know one, instead of a President who is answerable to the Congress as a co-equal branch of government as the Federalists do, is bizarre and un-American.
**Evangelical Christians,
Federalists,
White Nationalists,
White Supremacists,
Pro-Zionist extremists
are among them.