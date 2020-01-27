Class war January 27, 2020January 26, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Crystal Carter went to tour an apartment. Rent was $1,500 a month.“I’ll be paying with a Section 8 voucher,” she said.“Yeah,” the landlord said. “I don’t do Section 8.”This is what housing voucher discrimination looks like. https://t.co/4HIx06xhTl— ProPublica (@propublica) January 25, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Class war”
Apparently Trump is soon going to propose a middle-class tax cut.
It seems that the conservative “supply-siders” have come to the conclusion that Socialism is about to capture the hearts of millions of Americans who have discovered that Trumps 2017 tax cut went almost entirely to large and medium-sized businesses and the wealthy.
In order to get back in the game, conservatives are rejecting supply-side economics in favor of giving those making between $30,000 and $100,000 a tax cut.
What these anti-Socialist, conservatives Capitalists don’t tell us is how we’re going to pay for these middle-class tax cuts without adding hundreds of billions to our already massive national debt. (Maybe they’ll cut the military budget by 50%.)
This is all just more smoke and mirrors coming from the Republicans which in the end will hurt the poor and the middle-class as usual.