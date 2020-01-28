Slipped her mind January 28, 2020January 27, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Funny Pam Bondi not mentioning she was making twice as much per month as Hunter from Qatar for no apparent reason. "Bondi registered in July under FARA — Foreign Agents Registration Act — as a part-time, $115,000-per-month lobbyist for Qatar." https://t.co/x4JU7XK0t1— Craig Crawford (@craig_crawford) January 27, 2020 Will Pam Bondi mention the $1.4 billion bailout Jared Kushner’s family biz got on the mortgage for 666 Fifth Avenue, when a Qatar-backed, Canadian asset-management company swooped in and agreed to take a 99-year lease on the building, paying a century’s worth of rent upfront? https://t.co/uQKMN7u0d7— Khanoisseur 🐶🤦🏻♂️🌎 (@Khanoisseur) January 27, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Slipped her mind”
One of the half-wits.