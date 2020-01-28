Coming attractions January 28, 2020January 27, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Is the #USA ready for a potential epidemic like #coronavirus despite the budget cuts being made towards #publichealth? With a projected 30 million uninsured in 2020, industry experts worry that the USA may be underprepared to face this new threat.https://t.co/zwKVKu9VMd— Brave New Films (@bravenewfilms) January 28, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Coming attractions”
The mortality rate for the coronavirus is about 2.5%.
By comparison the mortality rate for the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1917-18 was between 10% and 20%.
We beat the Asian Flu and Sar’s, so it was about time for another strain of virus to develop in the Eastern world.
It has nearly stopped the demonstrations in Hong Kong in their tracks though, because the Chinese authorities refuse to isolate the city from the mainland.