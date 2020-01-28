One thought on “Coming attractions

  1. The mortality rate for the coronavirus is about 2.5%.

    By comparison the mortality rate for the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1917-18 was between 10% and 20%.

    We beat the Asian Flu and Sar’s, so it was about time for another strain of virus to develop in the Eastern world.

    It has nearly stopped the demonstrations in Hong Kong in their tracks though, because the Chinese authorities refuse to isolate the city from the mainland.

