Be nice February 4, 2020February 3, 2020 ~ susie

I don't wish cancer on anyone:

"I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn't have to tell you." Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh divulges to his listeners that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. https://t.co/vJ2IbRjEkY— The Associated Press (@AP) February 4, 2020
One thought on “Be nice”
In that spirit…..
“Death is the only thing we have not completely succeeded in vulgarizing.”
Aldous Huxley, Eyeless in Gaza, 1936