Iowa caucus results

~ susie

So here’s how the messy and undemocratic process turned out:

Published by susie

One thought on “Iowa caucus results

  1. Or maybe Establishment Democrats are just too damn dumb to run an election?

    The Establishment Democrats are up to their old, dirty tricks once again (See 2016).

    Conservative, Neo-liberal Joe Biden was the Democratic Establishments choice to win in Iowa, but he came in either 4th or 5th.

    The probable result in Iowa:

    Sanders
    Buttigieg
    Warren
    Klobuchar
    Biden (and it’s gonna get worse for Joe in N.H.)

    That result was a disaster for the big money donors and corporate sponsors of Joe Biden and for the Establishment wing of the Democratic Party.

    So…the powers that be turned the Iowa caucus into a ridiculous joke which allowed Biden and the Democratic Establishment to save face.

    The Establishment Democrats next move was to begin talking up Bloomberg as a suitable substitute for Biden. (Who couldn’t have seen that coming?)

    Are the oligarchs and plutocrats setting us up for a battle between two corrupt, billionaire oligarchs?

    That makes a person start to wonder about things, now don’t it, as Swap Rabbit might ask.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *