Iowa caucus results February 4, 2020February 3, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares So here's how the messy and undemocratic process turned out: Never forget that candidates have been elected President of the United States without winning a single convention delegate from Iowa caucuses and that they really do not matter— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 4, 2020 Tonight's winner will undoubtedly get some level of momentum, but it's important to remember how racially unrepresentative Iowa is when only 4% of caucusgoers are African American.— Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) February 4, 2020 I know some people think this is democracy in action. I think it is a hot mess. Just have a fucking primary and include voting by mail so if you want to avoid annoying human life, you can. https://t.co/meCrqKWAFq— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) February 4, 2020 Who could have guessed the Iowa caucus precinct reporting app would shit the bed https://t.co/PCue6a0CIn— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) February 4, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Uop67KlRaG— Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 4, 2020
One thought on “Iowa caucus results”
Or maybe Establishment Democrats are just too damn dumb to run an election?
The Establishment Democrats are up to their old, dirty tricks once again (See 2016).
Conservative, Neo-liberal Joe Biden was the Democratic Establishments choice to win in Iowa, but he came in either 4th or 5th.
The probable result in Iowa:
Sanders
Buttigieg
Warren
Klobuchar
Biden (and it’s gonna get worse for Joe in N.H.)
That result was a disaster for the big money donors and corporate sponsors of Joe Biden and for the Establishment wing of the Democratic Party.
So…the powers that be turned the Iowa caucus into a ridiculous joke which allowed Biden and the Democratic Establishment to save face.
The Establishment Democrats next move was to begin talking up Bloomberg as a suitable substitute for Biden. (Who couldn’t have seen that coming?)
Are the oligarchs and plutocrats setting us up for a battle between two corrupt, billionaire oligarchs?
That makes a person start to wonder about things, now don’t it, as Swap Rabbit might ask.