I was hoping this would happen February 6, 2020February 5, 2020 ~ susie

Because nothing makes him crazier than low ratings! The failin' Trump presidency is a ratings disaster!https://t.co/qWDZggBvTu— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 5, 2020

The State of the Union address drew a considerably smaller audience on the broadcast networks than it did a year ago, "down about 25 percent from the comparable figure last year." https://t.co/DuqwxLe451— Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) February 5, 2020

Congrats @TheEllenShow https://t.co/fSiylQjIWQ— Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) February 5, 2020