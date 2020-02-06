Noona gets over February 6, 2020February 5, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares As President Trump finished his State of the Union address, Nancy Pelosi was seen ripping up a copy of the President’s speech #SOTU https://t.co/W57vF21CVd pic.twitter.com/a1JeZFGsJR— TIME (@TIME) February 5, 2020 When #NancytheRipper did an Italian Grandma move in response to Trump’s divisive #SOTU “manifesto of mistruths” it brought back a memory of her mother my grandma Nancy D’Alesandro who responded to a guest who disrespected my grandfather. #DontMessWithNancy pic.twitter.com/TNGoT38fry— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 5, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie