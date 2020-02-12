Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash

And now the prosecutors have resigned from the case, which is all you could do if you have any integrity:

I’ve never seen this happen before. DOJ makes a specific sentencing recommendation; the President publicly expresses displeasure; and now DOJ takes it back and apparently will seek a much lower sentence. Unprecedented and dangerous. https://t.co/fD4QEsJqC8 — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 11, 2020

Wow, Mueller prosecutor Zelinsky withdraws from the Stone case AND includes this footnote(!):



"The Court is advised that the undersigned attorney has resigned effective immediately after this filing as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for District of Columbia" pic.twitter.com/TrNSo9qXeB — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) February 11, 2020

BREAKING: Second Assistant US Attorney in Roger Stone case has just resigned, as DoJ questions sentence recommendation. pic.twitter.com/bf2fLz5iLe — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) February 11, 2020

MORE BREAKING: Now a veteran federal prosecutor in DC assigned to Stone case an not from Mueller team, Jonathan Kravis, has resigned his post. Developing…..https://t.co/FFngOWpBNe pic.twitter.com/jDrF9xuCsm — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 11, 2020

3rd Roger Stone prosecutor — Adam Jed — withdraws, per new notice. Meet Adam Jed: https://t.co/eLgELmWc5d pic.twitter.com/SIFORIDnb7 — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) February 11, 2020

FOURTH Stone prosecutor withdraws from the case: Michael Marando. pic.twitter.com/HE93Qo4YOM — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 11, 2020

The DOJ Inspector General must open an investigation immediately.



I will be sending a formal request to the IG shortly.https://t.co/JkpEzkZQFT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 11, 2020