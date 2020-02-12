Exodus February 12, 2020February 11, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash And now the prosecutors have resigned from the case, which is all you could do if you have any integrity: I’ve never seen this happen before. DOJ makes a specific sentencing recommendation; the President publicly expresses displeasure; and now DOJ takes it back and apparently will seek a much lower sentence. Unprecedented and dangerous. https://t.co/fD4QEsJqC8— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 11, 2020 Wow, Mueller prosecutor Zelinsky withdraws from the Stone case AND includes this footnote(!): "The Court is advised that the undersigned attorney has resigned effective immediately after this filing as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for District of Columbia" pic.twitter.com/TrNSo9qXeB— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) February 11, 2020 BREAKING: Second Assistant US Attorney in Roger Stone case has just resigned, as DoJ questions sentence recommendation. pic.twitter.com/bf2fLz5iLe— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) February 11, 2020 MORE BREAKING: Now a veteran federal prosecutor in DC assigned to Stone case an not from Mueller team, Jonathan Kravis, has resigned his post. Developing…..https://t.co/FFngOWpBNe pic.twitter.com/jDrF9xuCsm— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 11, 2020 3rd Roger Stone prosecutor — Adam Jed — withdraws, per new notice. Meet Adam Jed: https://t.co/eLgELmWc5d pic.twitter.com/SIFORIDnb7— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) February 11, 2020 FOURTH Stone prosecutor withdraws from the case: Michael Marando. pic.twitter.com/HE93Qo4YOM— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 11, 2020 The DOJ Inspector General must open an investigation immediately.I will be sending a formal request to the IG shortly.https://t.co/JkpEzkZQFT— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 11, 2020 Trump and Barr forced out Jessie Liu as the prosecutor overseeing DC office with a promised "promotion" to Treasury. Now, Trump has pulled that position from Liu.https://t.co/ZzPrxjl7Li— Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) February 11, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie