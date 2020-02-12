New Hampshire results

Share

New Hampshire is a fairly conservative state (you may remember years ago that 20,000 libertarians pledged to migrate there, figuring it was small enough to take over and turn into libertarian utopia). It’s an open primary state, which leads to all kinds of fuckery. (In 2016, NRA members came out in force to switch registrations and vote for other Democrats so Hillary couldn’t win. Then they walked over to the registration tables and switched back.) I don’t want Republicans choosing my candidates, so I don’t care. Maybe you do:

SANDERS 26%

BUTTIGIEG 24%

KLOBUCHAR 20%

WARREN 9%

BIDEN 8%

Biden appears to be on life support. He can only come back if he wins in South Carolina, and I’m not so sure he will.