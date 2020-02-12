Thinning the field February 12, 2020February 11, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet drop out: Andrew Yang: “I will support whoever is the Democratic nominee. That said, I hope this campaign can be a message and a word of caution and guidance to my Democratic colleagues that Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems" #YangGang pic.twitter.com/5QLlM3lRgI— Andrew Yang Fan Page🧢 #CallForYang (@AndrewYangFanP1) February 12, 2020 Michael Bennet, Colorado centrist, is dropping out of the presidential race https://t.co/h5GPY9SU6E— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 12, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie